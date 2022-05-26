Joyce Estal

Joyce Estal

February 6, 1940 – May 25, 2022

Oskaloosa, Iowa | Age 82

Joyce Virgene Tharp Estal, 82, of Oskaloosa, passed unexpectedly May 25, 2022, at M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital with her children by her side. Joyce was born in Marshalltown, IA on February 6, 1940, to Jacob Lester and Vega Lacina Tharp.

They lived in Gilman, IA the first two years and then moved to Grinnell, IA where she graduated from Grinnell

High School in 1958. She attended University of Northern Iowa for two years getting her teaching degree and taught first grade in Gilman, IA from 1960-1962. Joyce later attended Northeast Missouri State University (now Truman State University) in Kirksville, MO from 1963-1966.

Joyce married Gerald H Estal in 1961. They had four children: Jennifer, Cynthia, Nathan, and Marcea. They later divorced.

In 1967 they moved to Oskaloosa and Joyce taught Title I/Remedial Reading in Oskaloosa Schools until retiring in 1998.

She was a member of National Education Association (NEA) and Iowa State Education Association (ISEA).

Joyce’s faith was very important to her, and she was a member of the Central United Methodist Church. She volunteered with the church and food cupboard until her health no longer permitted. She spent several decades researching her family genealogy but unfortunately did not get to travel to Czechoslovakia as she had hoped. Her favorite things were Western tv shows and an ice-cold Pepsi.

Joyce is survived by her three children: Cynthia Estal of Oskaloosa, Nathan Estal of Oskaloosa and Marcea Dowdy of Eden Prairie, MN; a brother, Roger (& Myrtle) Tharp of Princeton, TX, a sister-in-law, Kay Tharp of Grinnell, IA; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Larry and Lester Tharp; and an infant daughter, Jennifer Lynn.

Joyce’s wishes were to be cremated and a private graveside service to be held at a later date in Forest

Cemetery in Oskaloosa. Bates Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.

Memorials may be sent to: The Alzheimer’s Foundation or to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.

