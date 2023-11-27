Jane Nichols Helps Share The Christmas Spirit In Oskaloosa And Beyond

In the small town of Oskaloosa, the festive season is a time of community, warmth, and giving, largely thanks to the efforts of Jane Nichols and her team at Mahaska Drug.

Jane’s love for the Christmas holiday was well-known in the town, and each year, she channeled this passion into organizing events and activities that brought the community together and offered support to those in need.

As the holiday season approached, Jane and her staff began their preparations. “The Giving Tree” at Mahaska Drug helps people in the community give to less fortunate kids. This program was simple yet impactful: community members could pick a stocking listing the age and Christmas wishes of a local needy child. These wishes were modest, often including toys, clothing, or boots.

But their efforts continued. Jane understood the importance of creating a festive atmosphere in the town and thus began a ‘Merry Little Downtown Christmas.’

She organized wagon rides through the streets of Okaloosa, using the beautiful Skunk River drafts. Families and friends gathered for these rides, enjoying the crisp winter air and the beautifully decorated streets, fostering a sense of community and shared joy.

Santa Claus, a figure beloved by children and adults alike, made regular appearances, coordinated by Jane and her team. These events were simple yet filled with warmth. Santa would listen to children’s Christmas wishes, read stories, and spread holiday cheer. The presence of Santa, Mrs. Claus, and even Rudolph at these gatherings was a highlight for many in Oskaloosa, especially the children.

Jane’s efforts extended to the broader community as well. She worked with local businesses to create a festive atmosphere downtown.

Stores have extended their hours, offering special holiday promotions and decorating their windows and interiors.

This helped boost the local economy and contributed to the town’s overall festive mood. These efforts culminated in a sense of togetherness and joy in Oskaloosa during Christmas.

With her genuine love for the holiday and dedication to her community, Jane Nichols played a central role in this. Through her leadership and her team’s hard work at Mahaska Drug, they ensured that Christmas in Oskaloosa was not just a holiday but a time of sharing, caring, and community.

Merry Little Downtown Christmas

Date: Friday, December 1

Time: 5:30-7:30 PM

Location: City Square Park, Downtown Oskaloosa

Details: Photos with Santa, Mrs. Claus, and live reindeer, Christmas treats, horse-drawn wagon rides, and ‘Dancing Lights’​

Oskaloosa Main Street Lighted Christmas Parade

Date: Saturday, December 2

Time: 7:00 PM

Theme: “The Heart of Christmas”

Details: The 36th Annual Lighted Christmas Parade in downtown Oskaloosa. The weeklong festivities include contests and a Gospel Christmas Concert​

​

Sieda Annual Holiday Tour of Homes

Date: December 1 (5 PM to 8 PM) and December 2 (1 PM to 4 PM)

Tickets: $15 each or 2 for $25, available at Legacy Real Estate Group and Mahaska Drug​

Christmas Gospel Concert

Date: November 30

Time: 6:30 PM – 7:30 PM

Location: Penn Central Mall

Details: A concert featuring gospel music to celebrate the Christmas season​

These events offer a variety of festive activities for all ages and interests, reflecting the community spirit and holiday cheer in Oskaloosa.