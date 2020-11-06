Iva June Anderson

Iva June Anderson

December 31, 1929 – November 5, 2020

Oskaloosa, Iowa | Age 90

Iva June Walston Anderson passed away November 5, 2020 peacefully at the Oskaloosa Care Center. She was born December 31, 1929 at her parents’ home in rural new Sharon. She was the daughter of Elmer and Mary Elizabeth Lake-Walston.

Iva was born during the depression to a family of 5 children. By the time her youngest sister and brother were born she was already preparing meals, working in the garden, and doing daily chores alongside her mother and older sister on the farm. When she was 8 years old her family moved to California for her father to find work. One of her favorite memories was seeing Shirley Temple in the Rose Parade and she was adamant that Shirley waved to her. Her childhood brought WW2, and more hard times. She was taking care of her two youngest siblings and three nieces at a very early age.

By her late teens, Iva graduated from New Sharon High School class of 1948. She then received her teaching certificate from William Penn Teacher College and taught at three country schools.

On July 30, 1950 she married the love of her life, Dean Lytle Anderson at the Little Brown Church in Nashua. Dean went from the boy across the river to the love of her life. After 2 years Dean was drafted into the Army and was sent to Korea. She lived in a trailer in the yard of her in-laws and what would have become her permanent home.

After two years of teaching she retired because she was expecting her first child. Dean and Iva worked together on the farm for 66 years. Iva lived a hard life but it was fulfilling. She was up before dawn and the last one to bed. As with her children she also raised a large garden, chickens, and loved canning and sewing to support her family. She was also a Sunday school teacher for First Christian church in Oskaloosa. As her family grew and farming fell on hard times she went back to teaching as an aid at North Mahaska Elementary until Dean needed her back at home to help with the farm. After what they called retirement they got to travel and attend many auctions. They enjoyed reading and educating themselves on the history of their purchases. She loved having her grandchildren around and would always take time to show them how to bake and cook; and delighted in making their parents eat what they had prepared.

Many of our family memories were fishing trips, 4th of July parties, and Christmas. She was also famous for her annual homemade doughnut fries. Coffee was ready or a cold pop or ice cream was always offered, and a meal could be ready in a minute, but the potatoes were always a little brown. She was always just a call away for advice or great conversation. We called her doctor mom. Many times, she would watch the grandkids when they were sick even though one gave her chicken pox. She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, and friend to all.

She is survived and will be missed by her 6 children: Pam (& Daniel) Sanders, Rick (& Crystal) Anderson, Pat (& Mark) Hanselman, Karen (& Dock) Blankenship, Carol Walker, and Sonya (& Rod) Mason; Her 14 grandchildren: Travis (& Olivia) Hanselman, Stacie (& Larry) Cameron, Benji (& Sherry) Anderson, Anson Walker, Isaac (& Liz) Knoot, Amber (& David) Bruce, Scott (& Jill) Anderson, Holly (& Waylon) Williams, Eric Sanders, Wendy (& Jake) Dayton, Josh (& Cassie) Mason, Isaiah (& Amanda) Knoot, Jesse (& Savana) Mason, and Kelsey (& Weslee) McMahan; and 31 greatgrandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Dean; son in law, Ron walker; a grand daughter, Jennifer Anderson; two great granddaughters, Daisy Cameron and Zoe Sanders; her brothers: Burt Leeper, Kenneth, Wilmore, Carroll, and Gary Walston; and her sisters, Darlene Van Gorp and Norma Patterson.

Private family graveside service and burial will be held at Forest Cemetery in Oskaloosa. The Bates Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.

According to the rules put in place by the Iowa Department of Public Health, proper social distancing and reasonable personal protective equipment is advised for attending a religious public event.

Open visitation will be Friday, November 6, 2020, from 3:00 – 5:00 Friday afternoon in the Bates Funeral Chapel in Oskaloosa.

Memorials may be made to North Mahaska FFA Scholarship Fund.

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Iva June Anderson please visit the Bates Funeral Chapel Sympathy Store.