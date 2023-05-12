Indians Girls Track Came Ready To Compete

by Betsy Luck

Holy smokes, what a night for the girls team! They came ready to compete and compete they did!! The team finished the night with 10 automatic state qualifiers and several others waiting to see if they make one of the 8 at large positions left in the state. As a team they finished second with 122 points!!

Individual state qualifiers:

Maleah Walker in the long jump and 100 meter dash

Hannah Quang in the 100 meter hurdles

Tierney Carter in the 800 (PR) and 1500 meter runs

Evelyn Adam in the 400 meter hurdles (PR)

Emmalee Wells-Stout in the 400 m hurdles (PR)

The Shuttle hurdle relay of Sadie Blommers, Lydia VanVeldhuizen, Emmalee Wells-Stout and Hannah Quang (season best time)

The Distance medley relay of Hannah Quang, Maleah Walker, Evelyn Adam and Tierney Carter (season best time)

The 4×400 relay of Ryleigh Wilken, Hannah Quang, Evelyn Adam and Tierney Carter (season best time)

Several others set new personal records in their events tonight.

Lydia VanVeldhuizen in the 100 meter hurdles

Josie Adam in the 800 meter run

Sarah Phillips in the 200 meter dash

Isabelle Fuller in the 100 meter dash

To say I’m proud of this team is a huge understatement. There were people at the start of the year who were counting us out. “This is a rebuilding year”. The girls proved them wrong and have peaked at the perfect time. I can’t wait to see what these young ladies do next weekend at the state meet.