Indians Finished In Top Half At Riverside

by Bret Foster

The Osky Boys played at Blue Top Ridge in Riverside today in the crazy wind. Its a beautiful course and one of the best in Iowa so it’s a great opportunity to play it for the boys. It’s also a tough course without wind and the wind was relentless, so scores were up today. They were up for all teams.

Osky finished in 3rd place out of 6. The guys battled well but it was just really tough conditions. There were some great sights though!