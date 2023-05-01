Indians Drop Hard-Fought Match

by Tony Witt

The Oskaloosa Boys tennis team lost a close, hard-fought match with Newton on a perfect sunny, windless Thursday night. The boys lost 3 out of the 4 three matches that went into the 3rd set tiebreaker, if we win those close matches, they walk away win the win but lost 8-3 instead. I was really proud of how the whole team played and the way they were hitting the ball, we just need to learn how to close out play smart on the big deuce point games. They are all learning and have definitely improved as the season has progressed. Jakob and Ethan Stek continue to impress me with how much they are improving with every match they play. Jakob Stek won his singles Match easily while his freshman brother Ethan Stek had to battle back after losing the first set and win Oskaloosa’s only 3 set match out of the 4. It was great to see Ethan Stek dig deep after losing the first set to get the win. The Stek brother’s then teamed up in the doubles match and got another win for the Oskaloosa boys team as well.

The Oskaloosa boys JV tennis team got the win 3-2. Cole VanderWal and Liam Dykstra teamed up for for 2 out of the3 doubles wins for the jv team. The results are in the attachment.