Indians Boys Track Have A Shot At State

by Mike Sterner

We were back for round 4 in Pella Thursday night, this time for the state qualifier district meet. Top 2 are automatic qualifiers; then we do the waiting game to see what got in with at-large times tomorrow. Our young men broke 16 PR bests and 3 season best realy times tonight.

Top performances tonight were led by Tatum Westercamp winning the 100 Hurdles and placing 2nd in the Long Jump, qualifying him in both. The Shuttle Hurdle Relay team of Dom Piersel, JT Baker, Waylon Bolibaugh, and Westercamp placed 3rd and have a great chance at one of the at large bids. Waylon Bolibaugh also placed 3rd in the 400 Hurdles with a new PR, which may also qualify him for an at large bid.

We will know official qualifiers Friday, and then on to next week’s State Co-Ed meet Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.