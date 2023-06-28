In Walk-off, Oskaloosa Indians (Varsity) Loses To Pella Dutch

by Bill Almond

It came down to the last play, but Oskaloosa Indians (Varsity) was on the wrong end of a 4-3 defeat to Pella Dutch on Saturday. The game was tied at three with Pella Dutch batting in the bottom of the ninth when Kellan Shull singled on a 1-2 count, scoring one run.

Oskaloosa Indians (Varsity) lost despite out-hitting Pella Dutch five to four.

Oskaloosa Indians (Varsity) got things started in the first inning when Kam Criss grounded out, scoring one run.

Oskaloosa Indians (Varsity) knotted the game up at three in the top of the seventh inning, when Jarrod Parks singled on a 2-2 count, scoring one run.

Pella Dutch scored three runs in the third inning. Shull and Anderson Schirm all moved runners across the plate with RBIs in the inning.

Nathan Carey led things off on the hill for Pella Dutch. The righty went six and two-thirds innings, allowing three runs on four hits, striking out seven and walking zero.

Spencer Vaughan toed the rubber for Oskaloosa Indians (Varsity). Vaughan went two innings, allowing two runs on zero hits. Parks and Linus Morrison entered the game from the bullpen, throwing four innings and two innings respectively.

Criss, Wyatt Grubb, Austen Coenen, Parks, and Tucker DeJong each collected one hit to lead Oskaloosa Indians (Varsity).

Shull led Pella Dutch with two hits in four at bats.