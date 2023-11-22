IMPORTANT LIGHTED CHRISTMAS PARADE INFORMATION

The 36th Annual Lighted Christmas Parade will take place on Saturday, December 2nd in downtown Oskaloosa, starting at 7:00 pm. “The Oskaloosa Main Street office is gearing up for a magical event. This year’s theme is ‘The Heart of Christmas’ and we can’t wait to see the creativity of this year’s float entries,” says Main Street Director, Angie Foster.

Due to downtown expansion, changes have been made to the 2023 parade route. The route will start on High Avenue and turn south down Market Street, turn East on 3rd Ave and conclude at South 3rd Street. Parade announcers will be located throughout the route. Please see map for route information and street closures. All maps and parade information can be found at

https://www.mahaskachamber.org/page/main_street_holiday_events/.

There will be NO PARKING all day along parade lineup streets. Vehicles parked in NO PARKING areas will be ticketed and towed at vehicle owners’ expense.

The parade route will be taped off to keep the crowd at a safe distance from the parade entries. For the safety of the float drivers, walkers, and parade-goers, please follow the guidance provided by local Law Enforcement, CERT, and Crowd Control officials throughout the duration of the parade.

Oskaloosa Police Department states candy cannot be thrown from a float or moving vehicle. Candy and other items can only be handed out by those walking with the parade entry.

Due to limited downtown parking, there will be a shuttle service provided by 10-15 transit on the day of the parade. There will be four available parking locations. Two busses will be operating at this time on a loop. Please see map.

· Bus 1 – locations: Gateway Nazarene Church and Southern Iowa Fairgrounds

o 1st pick up to be brought to the square will be at 4pm, last pick up at 6 pm.

· Bus 2 – locations: Osky Engineering and Central Reformed Church

o 1st pick up to be brought to the square will be at 4pm, last pick up at 6:15 pm.

· Departure time at the end of the parade will begin at 8:15pm and last pick up will be at 9:30 pm.

Buses are handicap accessible.

Handicap parking will be available as marked in the TruBank parking lot facing the Oskaloosa Public Library and designated handicap spots on 1st Ave E. These spots are first come, first serve.

Please visit

https://www.mahaskachamber.org/page/main_street_holiday_events/ or call the Chamber at 641-672-2591 for more information.