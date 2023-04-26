IHCC students prepare for The Robber Bridegroom

A gentleman thief, a fair young maiden, a rich planter, and a wicked stepmother all come together along Mississippi’s Natchez Trace in Indian Hills Community College Theatre Department’s production of the Tony-Award-winning musical, a rollicking tall-tale, The Robber Bridegroom. Performances will be Thursday, April 27th and Friday, April 28th at 7:30 p.m., and Saturday, April 29th at 2:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. in St. John Auditorium. Performances are free to the public, and patrons are encouraged to reserve their tickets ahead of time at: https://www.indianhills.edu/arts/signup.php

According to Director Dr. Jennifer Boyenga, “This unusual Broadway musical uses a bluegrass string band to tell an American fairy-tale of thievery and romance, and students are really enjoying exploring the Old South as they develop their characters.”

Technical Director Dr. Ray Slavens says, “This has long been a favorite of mine, ever since I was introduced to it in a costume design class at the University of Missouri back in the 1980’s, and working on it has been great fun!”

“The choreography for the play includes a lot of entertaining square-dance and folk-dance moves, as well as some original and fun pieces,” says Music Director and Choreographer, Dr. Janene Sheldon.

As the play begins, wealthy plantation owner Clemment Musgrove, played by Alex Renneberg of Ottumwa, shows up at an inn in Rodney, Mississippi, where the innkeeper, played by Jed Ford of Centerville, assures him that he and his money will be safe. Unfortunately, Musgrove ends up sharing his bed with two thieves, Jamie Lockhart, played by Dawson Brown of Ottumwa, and Little Harp, played by Dylan Baldwin of Ottumwa. The cunning Jamie saves Musgrove’s life in order to gain his trust, and Musgrove invites Jamie to visit his plantation, where he meets Musgrove’s wife conniving Salome, played by Blair Holohan of Ottumwa, and beautiful daughter Rosamund, played by Makenna Arbogast of Agency. As this tale of deception and romance continues, other colorful characters appear including Big Harp, played by Gavin Archer of Albia, Goat, played by Brent Williams of Ottumwa, and Raven, played by Kaya Baca of Ottumwa. The cast is rounded out by ensemble members Julianna Barth of Centerville, Cassie Gideon of Bloomfield, Grace Haring of Cambria, Emy Jackson of Ottumwa, Davis Nickel of Pleasantville, Trey Thomas of Monroe, Flora Wilcox of Sigourney, Kati Williams of Ottumwa, and Faith Zanoni of Albia.

Technical support for the show is provided by Rachel Showers of Albia on the light board, Sophia Stiles of Geneseo, Illinois on the sound board, McKenna Baskett of Ottumwa on follow spot, and Ace Lowe of Ottumwa, Zandy Ioder of Carlise, and Britney Cosper of Carlisle on backstage tech and costumes.

With lyrics and book by Alfred Uhry and music by Robert Waldman, adapted from the novella by Eudora Welty, The Robber Bridegroom is produced by special arrangement with Music Theatre International, www.mtishows.com.