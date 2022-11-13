HUBBLE, DUNSBERGEN LEAD WARRIORS ON DAY 1 OF STATE MEET

Waukee, IA – The Indian Hills Sports Shooting squad wrapped up the opening day of the Scholastic Clay Target Program (SCTP) / Iowa Community College Athletic Conference (ICCAC) State Championship on Saturday. The Warriors competed in trap and sporting clays at the New Pioneer Gun Club.

In unfavorable weather conditions, sophomore Landon Hubble (Knox City, MO/Knox) led the way in trap for the Warriors with a team-high 85. Seth Schumacher (Pleasantville, IA/Pleasantville) posted an 78 while Camme Barber (Oskloosa, IA/Oskloosa) added a 77 to lead the women. Drennen Eddy (Moulton, IA/Centerville) added a 76 and Connager Logsdon (Centerville, IA / Centerville) posted a 73 to round out the top-five for the Warriors.

In the multi-discipline event, the Warriors also took part in sporting clays in the afternoon session of the state tournament. The Warriors placed sixth overall out of 13 teams as Indian Hills was led by Nathan Dunsbergen’s (Knoxville, IA / Pella) team-high 69. Hubble added a 49 and Logsdon posted a 48 to contribute to the Warriors’ 166 team score.

The trap and sporting clays scores will contribute to the High Overall Score (HOA) which will be totaled following the skeet and super sporting clays events on Sunday afternoon. The Warriors currently sit in eighth place overall through two disciplines with an overall score of 648.

Action gets underway at 10:30 AM with the skeet discipline followed by the super sporting clays at 1:00 PM.