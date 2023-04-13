Gov. Reynolds Awards $13.5 Million To Expand Health Careers Through Apprenticeships

A State of Iowa Press Release

Second round of Health Careers Registered Apprenticeship Program expands career pathways

DES MOINES, IOWA – Governor Kim Reynolds today awarded $13.5 million in funding for apprenticeship programs to help expand health careers across Iowa. Iowa’s Health Careers Registered Apprenticeship (RA) Program, first introduced last year, has grown this year to support programs in even more high-demand occupations in health care.

The $13.5 million in new funding will award 21 RA programs, which are estimated to support a total of 1,463 apprentices. Awardees include hospitals, community colleges, school districts, and assisted living facilities, reflecting the strong need for support in a diverse number of health occupations.

“I’m excited to announce today’s awards and the meaningful step this represents toward growing our high-demand health care workforce,” said Gov. Reynolds. “This funding is not just about supporting programs today, it’s about paving the way for new health careers across Iowa in the decades to come.”

Programs will support the development of Nursing, Emergency Medical Responders, Behavioral Health & Substance Abuse Specialists, and other critical areas. Awardees are required to provide an industry-recognized credential that can also be stackable and used by apprentices to advance a career in health care.

“The strength of our health care workforce impacts many areas of our economy, not just in the metro areas but in more rural communities across the state,” said Beth Townsend, Director of Iowa Workforce Development. “Routing new opportunity through Registered Apprenticeships, which include on-the-job and classroom experience, is a proven way to encourage long-term careers where we need them the most.”

Recent job openings data on IowaWORKS.gov highlighted the continued need for health careers, as four out of the top six openings came from the health care sector (including Nursing Assistants, Physicians, Licensed Practical and Licensed Vocational Nurses).

Today’s awards follow $2.45 million in Health Care Registered Apprenticeship grants that were awarded in June 2022. Those grants supported 22 school districts and helped fund 450 new apprentices.

Pella Community School District – Pella

Award: $124,461 Number of Apprentices Served: 15

This program provides a nontraditional pathway to work-based learning experiences, certificates, and

credits toward postsecondary education by supporting underrepresented high school students and

providing a low-cost pathway into the workforce. By expanding the current RA CNA program at the Pella

Career Academy, more students will have the opportunity to apply their CNA skills throughout a rotation of medical roles leading to employment in a health occupation.

William Penn University – Oskaloosa

Award: $492,154 Number of Apprentices Served: 82

Keeping a focus on low to moderate income student populations, this program will allow William Penn

University to expand the current nursing pathway program by offering additional occupations and serving over 80 additional students. By expanding enrollment in the healthcare industry, apprentices will be able to gain on-the-job experience from businesses located in seven different communities allowing apprentices to earn a well-rounded education and work experience.