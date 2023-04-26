FELIX VU NAMED HEAD IHCC MEN’S SOCCER COACH

Ottumwa, IA – The Indian Hills Athletic Department has announced the hiring of Felix Vu as the new head coach of the men’s soccer program. Vu becomes the ninth head coach in program history.

“I am extremely grateful for the opportunity to be a part of the community at Indian Hills,” stated Vu. “Its tradition of athletic and academic success is one that I am lucky to join and wish to continue. I want to thank Dr. Monaghan and the hiring committee for showing faith in me to lead the program.”

Vu joins the Warrior program after one season at Wenatchee Valley College, a member of the Northwest Athletic Conference (NWAC) in Wenatchee, WA. Vu, who took over the Knights in April 2022, led the program to eight wins and earned an NWAC All-Star selection.

“We are excited to have Felix join us as the next head men’s soccer coach at Indian Hills,” stated Dr. Brett Monaghan, Indian Hills Vice President, Student Development & Operations and Athletic Director. “After an extensive search, we felt as if Felix was the right candidate to continue our men’s soccer success within the NJCAA. I look forward to working with Felix in preparation for the fall season.”

Prior to his time at Wenatchee, Vu served as the interim head coach at NCAA DIII Ferrum College in Ferrum, VA, leading the Panthers to its first winning season in Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) play in school history. Vu led the Panthers to program records in most conference shutouts and highest conference winning percentage while reaching the quarterfinal round of the conference tournament. Before being named interim head coach, Vu served as an assistant coach at Ferrum for one season.

Vu previously served as a graduate assistant at NCAA DII Drury University (MO) for both the men’s and women’s soccer programs and also served as an assistant coach for the Demize NPSL in Springfield, MO where the club won the Heartland Conference.

Vu’s collegiate career stretched four seasons at NCAA DII Alderson Broaddus University (WV) where he ranked fourth in the conference in shutouts and goals against average (GAA) while helping the program win the Great Midwest Athletic Conference (GMAC) Championship in 2016. Vu’s playing experience also includes stints with various semi-professional clubs in Australia as well as time spent with the NPSL Demize, PASL Demize, and the FC Cardinals of the UPSL.

Vu earned a master’s degree in Integrated Learning from Drury in May 2019 and earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Physical Education and Health from Alderson Broaddus. Vu also holds a Certificate in Fitness from The Australian College of Sports and Fitness.

Vu and his wife Jacquelyn have a daughter, Charley-Mai, and a golden doodle, Tofu.