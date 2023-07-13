Fall Master Gardener Training Applications Open July 17

Training will benefit Iowans wanting to deepen their understanding of gardening and horticulture

AMES, Iowa – The application window is opening July 17 for the fall 2023 Master Gardener training cohort, which will be offered in 55 counties or extension regions.

Counties offering fall training include: Adams, Benton, Boone, Bremer, Buena Vista, Butler, Calhoun, Cerro Gordo, Cherokee, Clayton, Dallas, Davis, Des Moines, Dubuque, Fayette, Floyd, Franklin, Guthrie, Hamilton, Humboldt, Ida, Iowa, Jasper, Johnson, Keokuk, Lee, Linn, Lucas, Lyon, Madison, Mahaska, Marion, Marshall, Mills, Mitchell, Monona, Monroe, Muscatine, O’Brien, Osceola, Polk, Pottawattamie, Poweshiek, Ringgold, Scott, Sioux, Story, Tama, Taylor, Union, Wapello, Webster, Winneshiek, Woodbury and Worth.

Iowans wishing to complete Master Gardener training choose a county to complete training through, participate in online learning modules and attend at least four in-person training sessions organized by the county office. After completing the 10-week training, trainees put their knowledge to work with a 40-hour internship in their training county.

Applicants have from July 17 to Aug. 18 to apply for the fall session. Training for the fall session begins Sept. 5. Learn more about the program online or through your county extension office.

“Many people have misconceptions about what the Master Gardener program truly is,” said Alicia Herzog, Master Gardener statewide coordinator with ISU Extension and Outreach. “The Master Gardener training program is about more than just learning how to grow your best garden, although you will learn that as well. Trainees use knowledge gained in training to grow food for those in need, partner with area organizations to design green spaces and present programs in their local communities.”

Master Gardeners are volunteers who use research-based information to educate people and coordinate projects that promote healthy communities.

Local extension staff can help anyone with questions about joining Master Gardener training this year, including details of when and where in-person meetings will take place in their county or extension region.

Iowa State has offered Master Gardener training for over 40 years, engaging more than 15,000 people in learning about gardening best practices.

For more information, Herzog can be reached at 515-294-3627, or aherzog@iastate.edu.

Shareable photo: Master Gardener educational session. Master Gardeners embody the slogan “Learn it. Grow it. Teach it.” in their various volunteer roles. Presenting public programs is just one way Master Gardeners impact their communities.