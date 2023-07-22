Fainting into Fair Week

This was the fourth year Myotonic Goats (Fainting Goats) made their way to the Southern Iowa Fair. The show was on Thursday July 20th at 2:00 pm. Exhibitors were judged by a mother daughter duo of Hanna and Tahra Bedwell. Myotonic Goat Registry standards were used by the judges. Exhibitors showcased their skills with their animals. Not all county fairs have a Myotonic category, so the Southern Iowa Fair is the “Greatest Of All Time!” The GOAT show did not disappoint, and the competition was not “Baaad”!

Results are as follows:

Exhibitor First Name Exhibitor Last Name Division Awards Class

Jocelyn Pinkerton Myotonic Goat Wethers 27303: Yearling Wether 12-24 Months

Jocelyn Pinkerton Myotonic Goat Wethers 27303: Yearling Wether 12-24 Months

Jocelyn Pinkerton Myotonic Goat Does 27101: Junior Doe Kid 0-6 Months

Kylie VanWeelden Myotonic Goat Does 27101: Junior Doe Kid 0-6 Months

Kylie VanWeelden Myotonic Goat Wethers 27303: Yearling Wether 12-24 Months

Kylie VanWeelden Myotonic Goat Does 27102: Junior Doe Kid 6-12 Months

Kylie VanWeelden Myotonic Goat Does 27103: Yearling Doe 12-24 Months

Kylie VanWeelden Myotonic Goat Bucks 27201: Junior Buck Kid 0-6 Months

Kylie VanWeelden Myotonic Goat Bucks 27201: Junior Buck Kid 0-6 Months

Erica DeBruin Myotonic Goat Bucks 27201: Junior Buck Kid 0-6 Months

Erica DeBruin Myotonic Goat Does 27101: Junior Doe Kid 0-6 Months

Erica DeBruin Myotonic Goat Does 27101: Junior Doe Kid 0-6 Months

Elsie Antolik Myotonic Goat Does 27101: Junior Doe Kid 0-6 Months

Elsie Antolik Myotonic Goat Does 27103: Yearling Doe 12-24 Months

Elsie Antolik Myotonic Goat Does Grand Champion Doe 27104: Senior Doe Over 24 Months

Elsie Antolik Myotonic Goat Wethers Grand Champion Wether 27304: Senior Wether Over 24 Months

Elsie Antolik Myotonic Goat Bucks 27201: Junior Buck Kid 0-6 Months

Elsie Antolik Myotonic Goat Bucks 27201: Junior Buck Kid 0-6 Months

Maelee Antolik Myotonic Goat Bucks Reserve Grand Champion Buck 27201: Junior Buck Kid 0-6 Months

Maelee Antolik Myotonic Goat Bucks Grand Champion Buck 27201: Junior Buck Kid 0-6 Months

Maelee Antolik Myotonic Goat Wethers Reserve Grand Champion Wether 27304: Senior Wether Over 24 Months

Maelee Antolik Myotonic Goat Does 27104: Senior Doe Over 24 Months

Maelee Antolik Myotonic Goat Does 27104: Senior Doe Over 24 Months

Maelee Antolik Myotonic Goat Showmanship Junior Showmanship 27403: Junior Showmanship

Maelee Antolik Myotonic Goat Does 27101: Junior Doe Kid 0-6 Months

Maelee Antolik Myotonic Goat Does 27101: Junior Doe Kid 0-6 Months

Chloe Landgrebe Myotonic Goat Does 27101: Junior Doe Kid 0-6 Months

Chloe Landgrebe Myotonic Goat Does 27104: Senior Doe Over 24 Months

Macy Landgrebe Myotonic Goat Bucks 27201: Junior Buck Kid 0-6 Months

Jace Shelquist Myotonic Goat Does 27104: Senior Doe Over 24 Months

Jace Shelquist Myotonic Goat Does 27101: Junior Doe Kid 0-6 Months

Jace Shelquist Myotonic Goat Does 27101: Junior Doe Kid 0-6 Months

Haiden Spray Myotonic Goat Does 27101: Junior Doe Kid 0-6 Months

Haiden Spray Myotonic Goat Does 27101: Junior Doe Kid 0-6 Months

Evan Tague Myotonic Goat Does Reserve Grand Champion Doe 27103: Yearling Doe 12-24 Months

Alexa Van Weelden Myotonic Goat Does 27101: Junior Doe Kid 0-6 Months

Alexa Van Weelden Myotonic Goat Bucks 27201: Junior Buck Kid 0-6 Months

Alexa Van Weelden Myotonic Goat Wethers 27304: Senior Wether Over 24 Months