Ellis Snags Second Weekly Honor of Year

Oskaloosa–Turner Ellis (So., Urbandale, Iowa, Secondary Education) made big play after big play Sunday and was rewarded for his hard work by being named Heart of America Athletic Conference Football Defensive Player of the Week Monday.

Ellis notched his second POW award of the fall after leading the William Penn football team past Culver-Stockton 20-16.

The sophomore topped the navy and gold with 11 tackles (four solos) and was a part of two takeaways, with the latter securing the Statesmen win. Having already recorded an interception (also had a pass breakup), Ellis forced a fumble inside the WPU redzone in the final minute of regulation. The ball was recovered by the Statesmen and the team escaped with the victory.

Ellis is his squad’s best tackler this fall with 49 stops (25 solos), including seven for a loss of 44 yards. He has recorded three sacks and has one interception to his credit. The sophomore has one breakup and one forced fumble as well.

The weekly award is the fifth for WPU this year.