Eddyville Historical Museum Holds Open House

Eddyville, Iowa – The Eddyville Historical Museum held its Open House on Saturday, May 1st, 2021. The doors opened at 10:00 am for public viewing. Members of the historical society and board members were present to answer any questions as patrons toured the exhibits.

Refreshments were available in the community side of the museum building. The Franklin Family from Eddyville donated the land that the new building was built on. It took a year of volunteers, donations, and grants to complete the building. Eddyville is a small community with a big heart.

Fun fact, because of the museum, a local member of Detecting the Heartland, James Sutton, was able to return a class ring he had found while out metal detecting. The ring had a year and initials engraved in it. The ring was from the class of 1943. He remembered seeing a class photo of graduates from that year hanging in the museum. He returned to the museum and because of the historical display, he was able to return the ring to the owners’ family.