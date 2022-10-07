Dutch show progress in volleyball loss to Wartburg

PELLA— The Central College volleyball team put forth a valiant effort in a 25-22, 17-25, 26-24, 25-19 loss Friday night at home against Wartburg College.

The Dutch (4-10, 0-3 American Rivers Conference) had a better hitting percentage than the Knights (12-6, 4-0 conference) by a slim .164 to .163 margin. Central also had 11 blocks compared to seven for Wartburg and only scored three fewer total points in the match (69-66).

“While disappointed with the final results, I think we played well for a solid part of the night,” coach Jeanne Czipri said. “I also think we played smarter volleyball tonight than we have in the last few weeks.”

Amanda Smith (senior, setter, Tipton) was all over the court for the Dutch, leading the team with 19 assists but also had 10 kills, nine digs and five blocks. It’s her fifth double-double of the season.

“Amanda took the team on her back tonight and really willed her team to compete hard,” Czipri said. “Her decision making was really strong and she also was an offensive threat that kept Warburg a bit uncomfortable.”

The Dutch also got double-digit kills from Gracie Pierson (sophomore, outside hitter, Lake City, Minn.) and Natalie Gaszynski (senior, outside hitter, Huntley, Ill.), who had 11 and 10, respectively. Ivett Flores (sophomore, libero, Windsor, Colo.) led the team in digs (18) and service aces (four). Emma Wagler (sophomore, middle hitter, Des Moines, Roosevelt HS) was in on six blocks.

Central is back in action in P.H. Kuyper Gymnasium Saturday at 5 p.m. for a match against Coe College. The Kohawks were ranked No. 20 this week in the American Volleyball Coaches Association Division III poll.