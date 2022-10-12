Dutch dealt frustrating defeat against Simpson

PELLA — Conceding early goals sank the Central College women’s soccer team in a 6-1 loss against Simpson College Tuesday.

The Storm (6-5-1, 3-2-0 American Rivers Conference) scored four times in the first 29 minutes to put the game out of reach of the Dutch (7-4-2, 1-2-1 conference). Simpson had a 14-2 advantage in shots on goal and a 23-14 lead in total shot attempts.

“We probably played our worst game of the year and I think Simpson maybe played their best game,” coach Mike Kobylinski said. “They were a good team and were ready to play. We weren’t ready to play and compete today and that was the score line.”

Central’s lone tally came on a deep free kick by midfielder Abby Frey (junior, Mesa, Ariz., Desert Ridge HS) in the 51st minute. Frey fired off six total shot attempts.

“She is phenomenal on set pieces,” Kobylinski said. “She gave us so much grit in the middle and worked hard.”

A tough week of opponents continues Saturday for Central at Loras College for a 1 p.m. match. The Duhawks were ranked No. 15 in the d3soccer.com poll released Tuesday morning.

“It doesn’t get any easier in our league,” Kobylinski said. “I think we’ve all got to look ourselves in the mirror. It was just one game, but it was one game that a lot went wrong. We want to try and build up for Loras and the last few weeks of the season.”