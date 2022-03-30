Dutch baseball team doubled up by ranked Duhawk squad

PELLA — Facing another stiff test in American Rivers Conference play, the Central College baseball team was swept 13-6, 12-0 (7 inn.) against No. 16 Loras College Tuesday afternoon.

Central drops its second record to 9-6 overall and 0-5 in league games. Loras improves to 19-2 overall and 3-2 in league games.

The two teams were even on hits in the first game at 12-12. Designated hitter Colton DeRocher (sophomore, Sioux City, East HS) drove in three runs in the opener, including a two-run home run. Center fielder Logan McCoy (sophomore, Galva, Alta-Aurelia HS) also drove in a pair. First baseman Declan O’Hare (junior, Los Angeles, Calif., Marshall HS) and shortstop Tanner Bigelow (sophomore, Gilbert, Ariz., Highland HS) each had three hits.

“I thought our offense improved a lot from Saturday,” coach Casey Klunder said. “Even on our outs, I thought we had a lot of hard contact.”

The difference in the game was seven Dutch errors.

“We’re just not going to compete with the sixteenth-ranked team in the country making seven errors,” Klunder said. “We’re going to have to clean up some things on defense.”

Landon Thiele (junior, Moline, Ill.) gave Central 4.2 innings of strong relief in game one. He gave up three hits and only one of the four runs scored against him was earned. Caleb Evans (junior, Davenport, Central HS) took the loss, giving up six earned runs in 2.1 innings as the starter.

“Landon has been really good for us,” Klunder said. “I see his role increasing as we move forward. He’s earning himself more and more time on the mound.”

Wes Hamor (freshman, Tama, East Marshall HS) was the losing pitcher in game two, allowing six runs on 11 hits in 4.0 innings. He was the first of five Central pitchers in game two. Offensively, Central mustered just three hits

JD Elefson (freshman, Ankeny, North Polk HS) made his season debut as a pinch runner in the second game, stealing a base. The speedster is attempting a rare dual-sport combination at Central with the baseball and track and field teams.

“It’s good to see him get his feet wet,” Klnder said. “He was aggressive right away which was good to see.”

Central hosts Wartburg College in a three-game series this weekend, starting at 3 p.m. on Friday.

“We’re going to need these couple of days off to get ready for Wartburg,” Klunder said. “Coach Holst has built his program to be one of the most respected in the Midwest. We’re going to have to be rolling offensively because they have a couple of really good fifth-year senior pitchers.”