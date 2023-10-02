Dutch bag conference volleyball victory

DECORAH — In its first American Rivers Conference match of the season Saturday, the Central College volleyball team defeated Luther College in four sets.

Central (14-3, 1-0 conference) beat Luther (5-11, 0-2 conference) 25-16, 24-26, 25-20, 25-22. In the second match of the triangular, the Dutch fell in five sets against University of Wisconsin – Stout 25-18, 25-17, 17-25, 24-26, 15-12.

Outside hitters Leslie Snow (sophomore, Olivia, Minn., BOLD HS) and Gracie Pierson (junior, outside hitter, Lake City, Minn.) both registered double-doubles against Luther. Snow had 18 kills and 12 digs while Pierson had 15 kills and 10 digs. Pierson also had four blocks.

“Leslie and Gracie really stepped up and came in to compete,” coach Jeanne Czipri said. “We saw some things defensively and offensively from them both that were fantastic.”

Setters Avery Rexroat (sophomore, setter, Macomb, Ill.) and Makayla Ribble (sophomore, setter, Iowa City) added 24 and 23 assists, respectively.

“Makayla and Avery did a great job of figuring things out, working in tandem and changing some things up,” Czipri said. “We don’t always run the 6-2 offense, so I’m really proud of how Makayla is finding a way to compete hard regardless of the role she’s playing.”

Libero Colleen Kenney (sophomore, Libero, Taylor Ridge, Illinois, Rock Island Alleman HS) had 20 digs and two service aces.

“Colleen was everywhere,” Czipri said. “She was pretty exceptional in serve receive.”

Snow had another double-double with 11 kills and 17 digs against Wis.-Stout. Rexroat had 35 assists and Kenney had 29 digs. Elyse Johnson (senior, Kirksville, Mo.) had three blocks.

“Stout was a great challenge for us,” Czipri said. “I liked the resiliency we showed after two poor sets and being down 24-19 in the fourth set and clawing our way back to play the fifth. We need to keep building that toughness and grit. We really like the growth this team is making.

Central hosts the University of Dubuque next Friday at 6 p.m.