Donald H. King

June 6, 1951 – December 25, 2021

Eddyville, Iowa | Age 70

Donald King, 70, of Eddyville, passed away on December 25, 2021, at his home in Eddyville. Don was born on June 6, 1951, in Ottumwa, Iowa, the son of Cecil B. and Loryne M. (Coop) King.

Don attended the Ottumwa High School and graduated with the Class of 1970. Don then furthered his education at trade school in Des Moines for Retail Merchandising.

On September 19, 1982, he was united in marriage to Faira DenHartog in Blakesburg, Iowa. Together they spent nearly 37 years of marriage together until Faira’s passing in 2019.

Don had worked numerous jobs during his lifetime. He started out working at J.C. Penney’s in Ottumwa for the catalog section. Later he went to work for the Ottumwa Country Club as a dishwasher before taking a job at McCurdy Seed as a detasseling supervisor. After a time at McCurdy’s, he worked for Big Smith Overall Factory in Oskaloosa and part time at Stone Henge. His other jobs include Al’s Steakhouse, Morris Radio and T.V. and he served as a gas station manager. In 1983, Don and Faira opened King’s Lunch in Oskaloosa. Later that year they sold their building as preparations for the new mall in Oskaloosa were taking place. Lastly, he worked as a manager at KFC for 24 years until retiring.

When Don wasn’t working, he enjoyed driving around and attending his children and grandchildren’s sporting events.

His family includes his daughter, Dawn Chambers (Joel Franklin) of Oskaloosa; his step-children: Brenda (Alfonso) Lopez of Eddyville, Brian DenHartog of Dubuque, Belinda (Sean) Wursta of Eddyville; his grandchildren, Courtney (Chad) Van Ringelestein, Chance Wursta, Cierra Lopez, Bryce (Taylor) Wursta, Bret Wursta, Colby Lopez, Oscar Chambers, Chloe Den Hartog; a great granddaughter, Nadina Lopez-Gonzales; and his siblings: Dorothy (David) Ward of Cedar Rapids, Donna (Keith) Lunsford of Rudd, Debra Peterson (David Richards) of Ottumwa and Douglas King.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Faira King and his parents, Cecil and Loryne King.

Visitation will begin Wednesday, December 29, 2021, beginning at 11 a.m. in the Bates Funeral Chapel and the family will be at the funeral chapel Wednesday evening from 5-7 to greet friends and relatives.

As was his wish, Don’s body will be cremated following visitation.

A memorial service will be held Thursday, December 30, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. in the Bates Funeral Chapel in Oskaloosa.

Burial will be in the Highland Cemetery in Eddyville following the memorial service. The Bates Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.

Memorials may be made to the MHP Serenity Hospice House.

