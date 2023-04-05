DCI ASSISTING OSKALOOSA PD WITH SHOOTING INVESTIGATION

UPDATE: Oskaloosa shooting suspect Gavin Jones has been taken into custody in Missouri.

April 5, 2023

Oskaloosa, Iowa – On April 4, 2023, at 10:16 p.m., officers with the Oskaloosa Police Department were dispatched to 709 D Avenue West on the report of a shooting. Responding officers found an adult male with a gunshot wound. Officers and EMS rendered aid at the scene. The man was transported to a Des Moines area hospital, where he remains.

As a result of the overnight investigation, officers with the Oskaloosa Police Department and agents with the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation are seeking help from the public to locate 22-year-old Gavin Jones. He is a white male, 6 feet 3 inches tall, weighing 180 pounds, with brown hair. Jones is currently wanted on the charge of Willful Injury Causing Serious Injury for his involvement in this shooting. Jones maybe traveling in a stolen silver 2019 Toyota Corolla with Iowa license plate KYP677.

Jones should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Jones is asked to call 911 or the Oskaloosa Police Department at 641.672.2557

This incident appears to be isolated, and there is no known ongoing threat to the public.