Cynthia “Cyn” Dianne Shilling

May 9, 1960 – February 14, 2022

Albia, Iowa | Age 61

Cynthia “Cyn” Dianne Shilling, age 61, of Albia, IA, passed away on Monday, February 14, 2022, at the Ottumwa Regional Health Center in Ottumwa. Cyn was born on May 9, 1960, in Ottumwa, to Ferrell and Mabel Olive (Pierson) Davidson.

Cyn grew up attending school in Eddyville and graduated from the Eddyville High School. She later went to Indian Hills Community College in Ottumwa and obtained her Certified Nursing Assistant License.

In 1985, she was united in marriage to Kenneth Wayne Shilling and to this union, a daughter, Tanya, was born. Cyn and Kenneth shared nearly 20 years of marriage prior to his passing in 2004.

In her younger years, Cyn babysat for others. Following high school, she worked as a waitress at Sirloin Stockade in Ottumwa before doing in-home health care. She worked as a CNA for many years at Vista Woods Care Center in Ottumwa and Oakwood Specialty Care in Albia. She most recently worked for the Albia Newspaper, delivering papers and shoppers.

Cyn was a member of Cornerstone Church in Albia. She enjoyed crafts of all sorts, including latch work projects, which she enjoyed gifting to others. Cyn enjoyed being outdoors and fishing. She was very social and loved to visit with others. She was very generous and willing to help others in any way that she could. Cyn loved decorating for the holidays, especially Christmas and Valentine’s Day. She was a great cook, enjoyed baking and was known for her banana bread. Above all else, Cyn loved her family and friends and cherished all of the time spent with them.

Cyn is survived by her daughter, Tanya Shilling; a nephew, Michael (Ann) Davidson; 3 nieces: Bobbie (Ben) Jackson, Michala (George) Fox, and Veronica (Josh) Amos; her “adopted daughter,” Jennifer Chichester; her Godchildren, Robin Fine and Robby Roberts; a sister-in-law, Darla Russell; and an aunt, “Tiny”. Cyn is also survived by several other nieces, nephews, cousins, and good friends.

Cyn is preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Wayne Shilling; her parents, Ferrell and Olive Davidson; siblings: Carolyn (John) Crow, David Pontello, Michael Davidson, and James (Sue) Davidson; and a niece, Kellie Cosgrove.

A graveside service will be held at 11:30 a.m., on Thursday, February 17, 2022, at Pleasant Corners Cemetery in Eddyville, IA, with Pastor Mark Brandt officiating.

A procession will form at that Tharp Funeral Home in Albia at 10:45 a.m. for those wishing to process to the cemetery.

An open memorial has been established to the family.

