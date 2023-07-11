Critter Café at the Environmental Learning Center

Critter Café at the Environmental Learning CenterTuesday, July 25, 2023
12:00-1:00 pm
Bring the kids and lunch to the Environmental Learning Center on July 25th from 12:00-1:00 pm for a fun lunchtime. You will eat your lunch in the Discovery Lab with the special animal of the day…Oscar the Corn Snake! After lunch you and your kids can explore the exhibits inside the Environmental Learning Center or go outside and hike around with a nature scavenger hunt.
The Environmental Learning Center is located at 2342 Hwy. 92, Oskaloosa, IA 52577. For questions, call Mahaska County Conservation at (641)673-9327.
