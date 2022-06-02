Construction Worker Dies While Helping Build New Bridge

A Mahaska County Sheriff’s Office Press Release

On Wednesday, June 1st, 2022, at 5 pm, members of the Mahaska County Sheriff’s Office and the Mahaska Health Ambulance Service were dispatched to the 3300 block of Highway 92 on a medical call. This location is where Highway 92 crosses the North Skunk River, and the bridge is currently under construction. While First Responders were en route to this call, it was learned that a construction worker had been pinned by a piece of construction equipment. Prior to Law Enforcement’s arrival, other workers had been able to free the victim from this piece of equipment.

The victim of this construction accident was identified as 46-year-old Pablo Jesus Gomez-Garcia of Ottumwa, Iowa. Gomez-Garcia was cared for on the scene by members of the Mahaska Health Ambulance Service and the Keokuk County Ambulance Service. A medical helicopter was called to the scene. Mr. Gomez-Garcia succumbed to his injuries prior to being evacuated from the scene.

The victim was later transported to the Iowa State Medical Examiner’s Office, where an autopsy will be conducted. The investigation into this matter is continuing. The Mahaska County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by members of the Iowa State Patrol, the Ottumwa Police Department, the Mahaska County Sheriff’s Reserve Unit, the Mahaska County Dispatch Center, and the What Cheer Fire and Rescue.