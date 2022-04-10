Coe sweeps Central baseball team

CEDAR RAPIDS —The Central College baseball team dropped both ends of a doubleheader against Coe College Saturday, losing 8-3 and 8-5.

The Dutch (10-11, 1-10 American Rivers Conference) had chances to win both games, and even led 5-4 in the third inning of game two. Central did also have four errors between the two games.

“Our offense has been so good,” coach Casey Klunder said. “It was disappointing to fade away in in the second half of game two. We need to find ways to get guts in when we get them off. We had too many bad at-bats and too many mistakes defensively.”

Freshman catcher Dom DeLaPaz (Davenport, West HS) had a breakout offensive performance in game one, going 3-for-4, including a solo home run.

“This was Dom’s coming out party,” Klunder said. “We’ve seen flashes of it and in practice, but it was really to see it in the game.”

Landon Thiele (junior, Moline, Ill.) was the losing pitcher in game one and Caleb Evans (junior, Davenport) dropped the decision in game two. Central got another stellar relief performance out of Sam Staley (junior, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson HS), going six strong inning in the opening game and yielding just one earned run.

“He’s just getting better and better and more and more confident,:” Klunder said. “It’s fun to watch him work.”

The two teams meet again at 1 p.m. in Cedar Rapids on Sunday.