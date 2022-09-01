City Of Oskaloosa Asks Residents For Assistance

A city of Oskaloosa press release

Please help us so rates to brush and flush can be reasonable!

If you’re in the know on all things city, we are required to build a new wastewater treatment plant by 2027 to meet Iowa Department of National Resources mandates and construction estimates have skyrocketed. To help fund the project, we will be applying for grants but we need community data to do so, data only you can provide and which could ultimately have a direct impact on your monthly water and sewer bill! To that end, a survey team from Simmering-Cory, working on our behalf, will be coming door-to-door the weekends of:

September 10-11

September 17-18

September 24-25

Team members will have lanyards identifying them as part of the survey crew –PLEASE talk with them. It is a VERY SIMPLE SURVEY, will take less than five minutes, asking only three questions:

1. How many people live in the household?

2. Whether the household income is above or below a set dollar amount.

3. Whether you support the project?

The survey will NOT ask you for your income or any personal information and the answers will be CONFIDENTIAL!

Your willingness to talk with the survey team is VERY MUCH appreciated.

Questions?

Sean Murphy, Senior Engineer Technician

smurphy@oskaloosaiowa.org

641.673.7472