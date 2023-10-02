Central women finish level with Dubuque in women’s soccer

PELLA — Ending the University of Dubuque’s winning streak, the Central College women’s soccer team earned a 1-1 draw Saturday.

The Spartans (6-2-1, 1-0-1 American Rivers Conference) had won six straight matches entering the meeting with the Dutch (5-2-4, 0-1-1 conference). Dubuque was listed No. 7 in Region IX in the United Soccer Coaches regional rankings Tuesday.

“We battled for the full 90 minutes,” coach Mike Kobylinski said. “I’m happy with the resiliency shown by our team today. We wanted all three points today, but we’ll take all we can get in this league.”

Central conceded an early goal and went into halftime trailing 1-0. Grace Coates (junior, Marion) scored her 10th goal of the season at the 55:52 mark, using an assist from Paige Caill (senior, Castle Rock, Colo., Castle View HS). It was Cahill’s seventh assist of the season.

“It was a beautiful goal,” Kobylinski said. “They’ve had a great connection this season.”

Dubuque had been averaging over four goals per game during its winning streak.

“I’m very happy with how we defended them as a unit,” Kobylinski said. “Bridget Lynch (fifth year, Northglenn, Colo., Jefferson Academy) anchored back the line once again. A lot of people on the pitch and bench stepped up today and that is what we needed.”

Zoey Sizemore (freshman, Omaha, Neb., Mercy HS) recorded seven goals in goal.

Central is back at home Wednesday for a 3:30 p.m. match against Buena Vista University.