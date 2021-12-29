Central wins nine Division III football statistical crowns

PELLA—Central College’s record-setting football team captured nine NCAA Division III football statistical titles according to final numbers released following the completion of the season with the Dec. 17 Amos Alonzo Stagg Bowl.

Not surprisingly, it was Gagliardi Trophy-winning quarterback Blaine Hawkins (5th-year, Ankeny) and the high-octane Dutch offense setting the pace. Central topped Division III in total offense (570.1 yards per game), passing offense (394.5 yards), scoring offense (53.5 points per game) and first downs (382).

Individually, Hawkins led the nation in touchdown passes with an all-divisions NCAA record 63, in points responsible for (410) and points responsible for per game (31.5) while receiver Tanner Schminke (5th-year, Boone) was the champion in receiving yards (1,536) and in touchdown receptions (19).

Central is prominent in numerous other categories as well. The Dutch were second in pass completion percentage (.709) and fourth-down conversion percentage (.788), third in team passing efficiency (189.9), fifth in punt return defense (1.6 yards per return), tied for sixth in winning percentage (.923), ninth in red zone offense (.885), 12th in blocked kicks (7), 13th in blocked punts (3), 16th in interceptions (18) and 17th in third-down conversion percentage (.494),

Individually, Hawkins was second in total offense (361.9 yards per game), passing efficiency (192.1), passing yards (4,475) and passing yards per game (344.2), fourth in completion percentage (.707), fifth in yards per pass attempt (9.56) and 10th in completions per game (25.46). Jeff Herbers (junior, Urbandale, Des Moines Christian HS) was sixth in touchdown receptions (16) and 12th in receiving yards (1,151), Schminke was fifth in receiving yards per game (118.2), 11th in total touchdowns (19) and points scored (114) and 16th in receptions per game (7.2). Defensive back Brody Klein (sophomore, Rainier, Wash.) was tied for 10th in punt return touchdowns (1). Kicker Logan Sunvold (sophomore, Monroe, Southeast Polk HS) was 19th in total points scored (113).

Hawkins and the Dutch also did a rewrite of the school’s offensive records. Central broke or tied 62 school marks in 2021. The Dutch established 24 team records and 38 individual records in 2021, including 31 by Hawkins. Herbers, Knaack, Schminke and Sunvold also broke or tied records. Hawkins completed a record 888 of 1314 passes for 11,802 yards with 32 interceptions in his career. His 148 career touchdown passes are tied for the second-most in Division III history.

Central posted a 10-0 regular-season mark and finished at 12-1 overall, advancing to the NCAA Division III quarterfinals. The Dutch claimed a record 32nd conference championship and gained the program’s 22nd NCAA playoff berth.