Central recognizes senior student-athletes with highest GPAs

PELLA – At the Dutchies, the Central College athletics department announced women’s tennis player Alyssa Lewton (Ankeny, Centennial HS) and football offensive lineman Josh Kuiper (Grundy Center) as the female and male senior student-athletes with the highest cumulative GPAs.

Lewton carries a 3.914 GPA as a Spanish and sociology double major. She also earned a minor in French. She earned academic all-conference recognition from the American Rivers Conference three times in her career and was named an Intercollegiate Tennis Association Scholar-Athlete twice. On the court, she earned all-conference honors in doubles twice (2020, 2021) and in singles once (2021).

Lewton is planning to work in the non-profit sector in the Des Moines area and is currently in the interview process with several opportunities.

Kuiper is also a three-time academic all-conference honoree while earning two varsity letters as a reserve offensive lineman for the Dutch. He helped Central win a pair of conference titles in 2019 and 2021, winning three NCAA Division III playoff games.

Kuiper will start working at Pella Corporation as a plant process engineer after graduation. He also plans to attend graduate school online in the coming years to earn his master’s degree in engineering.