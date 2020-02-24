Carl Vander Linden

Carl Vander Linden

September 28, 1949 – February 23, 2020

Oskaloosa, Iowa | Age 70

Carl Vander Linden, 70, of Oskaloosa passed away Sunday, February 23, 2020, at the Mahaska Hospital Hospice Serenity House in Oskaloosa. Carl Wayne Vander Linden, son of Henry and Irene (DeJong) Vander Linden, was born September 28, 1949, in Oskaloosa.

Carl was raised on his parents’ farm near Peoria, Iowa, where he attended grade school at Peoria Christian Grade School. His brothers have many fond memories of growing up on the farm, which included a few visits by Carl to the emergency room. He was a 1967 graduate of Pella Christian High School and then attended Calvin College in Grand Rapids, Michigan, and Central College in Pella.

Carl was initially employed at Vermeer Manufacturing before going to work at Clow Valve Company. Carl worked as the second shift foreman in the machine shop – retiring in 2014 after 41 years with the company.

Carl married Phyllis Mason Doud on October 7, 1994, in St. Croix, Virgin Islands. Carl and Phyllis made their home at Lake Keomah.

Carl was a life-long fan of the Grateful Dead band – as a young man, he hitchhiked all over the country to attend their concerts. He was also a fan of VSA Victor Motorcycles, owing and riding one for many years. When the Pontiac Fiero rolled off the production line, Carl knew he had found the car of his dreams – he owned four of them over the years. Carl was a gentle soul; he loved spending time exploring Lake Keomah Park with his grandchildren, teaching them the art of the yoyo, or flying his remote control helicopter.

He is survived by his wife, Phyllis; his daughters: Terri Johnston of Columbia, Missouri, and Mary (& Jesse) Johnston-Eskew of Harrisburg, Missouri; seven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; a sister, Ruth (& Gerrit) Bosch of Kalamazoo, Michigan; two brothers: Ron Vander Linden of Pella and Greg Vander Linden of Green Valley, Arizona; and two nephews and a niece.

In addition to his parents, Carl was preceded in death by his two sons: Thomas and Mark Doud; and a granddaughter, Krystal Doud.

As was his wish, Carl’s body has been cremated.

Burial of his ashes will be held privately at Friends Cemetery. Langkamp Funeral Chapel and Crematory has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Memorial contributions can be made to Mahaska Hospital Hospice Serenity House.

