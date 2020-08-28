Burn Ban For Mahaska County

A State Fire Marshal Press Release

On August 28, 2020, the Office of the State Fire Marshall received a request pursuant to Iowa Code 100.40(1) (1995) from Jamey A Robinson, representing each fire department having all or part of their fire district within Mahaska County, that the State Fire Marshal prohibit open burning in Mahaska County. Upon investigation, the fire marshal finds that conditions in Mahaska County are such that open burning constitutes a danger to life or property.

It is therefore ordered that no person shall engage in open burning in Mahaska County, effective August 29, 2020, at 6:00 am except as specifically permitted by Iowa Code 100.40(3) until such time as Jamey A Robinson, representing each fire department having all or part of their fire district within Mahaska County, notifies the state fire marshal that such conditions dangerous to life or property no longer exists.

Notice is hereby given that pursuant to Iowa Code 100.40(2) and violation of this proclamation order is a simple misdemeanor.

Friday, August 28, 2020

Dan Wood

State Fire Marshal