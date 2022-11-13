BOMMARITO EARNS TOP HONORS, NINE WARRIORS PLACE

Forest City, IA – Eliana Bommarito (Brighton, MI/Hartland) took home a first-place finish at the Waldorf Open to lead a series of Warriors who placed on Saturday afternoon. As a team, Indian Hills boasted nine total placers among the 24-team field.

Bommarito, coming off her first-ever collegiate dual victory for the Warriors on Tuesday night, took home first-place honors in the 235lb weight class. The No. 2 nationally ranked wrestler scored a fall in the semifinal round in just 33 seconds before taking a forfeit victory in the finals to take top honors.

The Warriors swept the top three spots in the 235lb weight class as Karla Padilla Zepeda (South Weber, UT/North Ridge) placed second after earning an opening round 11-0 tech fall. Brooke Burns (Wellington, KS/Wellington) took home third in the class after earning two falls in the consolation bracket, including a pin in 59 seconds in the third-place match.

Freshman Dutchess King (Lansing, IL/Thornton Fractional South) placed third overall in the 109lb weight class. King scored a fall in 1:17 in the opening round before earning an 8-3 decision in the second round.

Shammilka Miranda Diaz (Puerto Rico/Eugenio Guerra Cruz) ranked No. 4 in the 116lb national rankings also placed third on Saturday. Diaz earned a quarterfinal 10-0 tech fall before dropping the semifinal matchup to wrestle out of the consolation bracket. Diaz earned another tech fall before securing a pin in the third-place match to place for the Warriors.

In her first collegiate action, Nolani Snagg (Katy, TX/Seven Lakes) placed fifth overall in the 155lb weight class. Three different individuals placed 6th overall in their respective weight class – Liannette Ortiz (Kissimmee, FL/Gateway) a5 123lbs, Kaitlyn Hain (Wellington, KS/Wellington) at 143lbs, and Tiffany White (Oak Park, IL/Oak Park River Forest) at 191lbs.

Indian Hills is back in action November 19 at the Missouri Valley Open in Marshall, MO.

