Big third quarter but Cornell holds off Central women’s basketball team

PELLA—Down by as many as 19 points in the second half, the Central College women’s basketball team clawed its way within four with 1:52 left before Cornell College hung on for a 77-66 win.

Central (1-2) used a 10-0 run that started late in the third quarter to climb back into it and later sliced the lead to 68-64. But Cornell (1-1) answered with a decisive 7-0 run.

First-year coach Moran Lonning was impressed by her club’s determination to dig out of a 20-11 hole after the first quarter.

“I’m very proud of the way we fought back,” Lonning said. “We were down 19 and made it a four-point game. Our players are gritty.”

Guard Kassidi Steel (junior, New Sharon, North Mahaska HS) had16 points and nine rebounds. Guard Kelsea Hurley (senior, Scottsdale, Ariz., Desert Mountain HS) added 14 points, six boards and three assists while guard Abby Johnson (sophomore, Ankeny) added 12 points.

“I think it was a pretty solid night for a lot of our players,” Lonning said.

Defense keyed the third-quarter rally.

“We adjusted our defense a little bit and started getting some stops,” Lonning said. “I think once we got stops, we were able to get some scoring in transition. And then once we scored, we were able to press. So I think that all feeds into each other but it all starts with getting those stops.”

Neither team shot well, with Cornell hitting 35.7% to Central’s 33.3%. The Dutch were outrebounded 49-45. But Central was playing its third game in five days and those numbers might be a reflection of it, Lonning said.

“I didn’t want to talk beforehand about our big week of three games,” Lonning said. “I wanted to just be tough and get through it. But that’s a lot of games in one week, especially in our first week. We’re not in game shape yet.”

Central completes its early homestand Wednesday with a 6 p.m. game with Grinnell College. The Pioneers are 0-2 after dropping a 63-46 decision at Nebraska Wesleyan university Saturday and have another game Monday before coming to Pella. Grinnell defeated the Dutch 80-66 at Grinnell last year but Central holds a 14-7 advantage in the series.