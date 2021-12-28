Beverly J. Beadle

January 10, 1943 – December 27, 2021

Oskaloosa, Iowa | Age 78

Beverly J. Beadle, 78, of Oskaloosa, passed away Monday, December 27, 2021, at the MHP Hospital in Oskaloosa. She was born on January 10, 1943, the daughter of Bill and Ruth Russell.

Beverly attended country schools until moving to town to finish 8th grade.

On June 21, 1958, she was united in marriage to Frank Beadle after he returned home from serving his country in the United States Army. Beverly and Frank enjoyed almost 60 years of marriage until his passing in 2018.

In her younger days she was a stay-at-home mom, sometimes taking a babysitting job or caring for the elderly.

Beverly and Frank were always together. She had a strong relationship with God. She always believed in faith and God’s will. Beverly and Frank enjoyed many camping trips and attending bluegrass festivals. She also enjoyed garage sales, attending auctions, going for a ride to see the scenery, and attending church suppers.

Beverly is survived by her two daughters and their husbands, Tammy and David Scholtus of Oskaloosa and Lisa and Randy VerSteeg of Sevierville, Tennessee: four grandchildren: Justin (Jessica) VerSteeg, Josh (Cory) VerSteeg, Tasha (Brock) Lyon and Tonya (Matt) Boeck; 4 great grandchildren: Conner and Claira VerSteeg, Zion and Zade Ver Steeg; a special niece, Sandra (Terry) Grace; two brothers, Donald Russell and Mick Russell; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to her husband Frank, Beverly was preceded in death by her parents, Bill and Ruth; two brothers, Robert Russell and Larry Russell; and three sisters: Betty Smothers, Shirley Alexander, and Linda Russell.

Graveside funeral services and burial will be held at 1:30 p.m., Monday, January 3, 2022, at the Beacon Cemetery near Beacon with Pastor Charlie McMillian officiating. The Bates Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.

Visitation with the family present will be held on Monday from 11:30 a.m. until 1:10 p.m. at which time a procession will form for those wishing to attend the graveside service.

