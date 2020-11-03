Basketball Tickets Now Available

Oskaloosa–William Penn University is excited to announce that tickets are now available for basketball season.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, Penn Gymnasium’s capacity will be limited to just 275 individuals (30% capacity). All tickets, which can be purchased at www.statesmenathletics.com, must be purchased ahead of time online; no walk-up tickets will be available.

All tickets for November and December basketball games will be released today (Monday, November 2.

Only 30 General Admission tickets will be available as the remainder will be reserved for WPU students, faculty, staff, and season pass-holders. Visiting fans will continue to not be allowed at William Penn home games.

General Admission tickets can be purchased for $7, while Youth tickets (ages 4-12) will be $3; children ages 3 and under are free.

“We are proud to be Oskaloosa’s College Team and excited that college basketball is back in our area,” Athletics Director Nik Rule said. “We will have venue restrictions due to Covid-19. It will look different, there is a different process to get tickets, and there will be fewer people in the stands, but we feel fortunate to be in a position to have fans cheering on our teams.”

All questions should be submitted to Madison Lantz at madisonlantz@wmpenn.edu