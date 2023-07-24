Barbara Jean Sheets

July 24, 1942 – July 23, 2023

Beacon, Iowa | Age 80

Barbara Jean Sheets, age 80, of Beacon, passed away on Sunday, July 23, 2023, at her home in Beacon, under Hospice care, surrounded by her loved ones. Barbara was born on July 24, 1942, in Beacon, Iowa, the daughter of Thomas and Esther (Williams) Nelson.

Barbara attended school in Beacon.

On March 22, 1962, she was united in marriage to Ronald Sheets. They shared 58 years of marriage together until Ronnie’s passing in April of 2020.

Barbara worked at Pella Corp. (Rolscreen) for 34 years until her retirement.

Barbara cherished her family and spending time with her husband, Ronnie and their children camping. Barb’s passion was sewing, she loved making outfits for her daughters as well as making quilts. She had quite the creative outlet, including making ceramic and porcelain art pieces.

She is survived by her four daughters: Rhonda Sheets of Oskaloosa, Missy (& Doug) Walker of Oskaloosa, Micky (& Brian) Huedepohl of Parnell, and Angie (& Larry) Mathes of Beacon; eight grandchildren and twelve great grandchildren; a brother, Carl Thomas (& Kathy) Nelson of Greeley, Colorado; and a very special friend, Marcia McCombs.

Barbara was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald Sheets; her parents, Thomas and Esther Nelson; a great grandson, Maddox Van Kooten; and her sister, Betty Raines.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, July 27, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. in the Bates Funeral Chapel in Oskaloosa, Iowa with pastor Dan Smith officiating.

Burial will follow services at the Beacon Cemetery.

A visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 26, beginning at 11:00 a.m. with the family present at the funeral home from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday evening to greet relatives and friends.

Memorials may be made to Care Initiatives Hospice of Albia.

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Barbara Jean Sheets please visit the Bates Funeral Chapel Sympathy Store.