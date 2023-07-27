Area Legislator arrested on RAGBRAI

SAC CITY, IOWA – State Senator Adrian Dickey (R-Packwood) was arrested on Monday, July 24, while participating in RAGBRAI in northwest Iowa. According to a complaint and affidavit filed in Sac County District Court, Senator Dickey was charged with interference with official acts, a simple misdemeanor. Online court records indicate that on July 24, around 4:15 p.m., Sac County Sheriff deputies asked a member of a group of bike riders who were blocking the highway in Carnarvon to disperse so that the highway could be reopened. The individual, later identified as Dickey, refused to move.

“I advised him he needed to move on otherwise he would be going to jail. He advised me to arrest him,” wrote Sgt. Jonathan Meyer in a criminal complaint. The complaint further states that after several other attempts to get Dickey, and the other bike riders, to move, Dickey was taken into custody and transported to the Sac County Jail.

Online court records indicate that Dickey posted a $300 cash bond later on July 24. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for August 8, at 9:30 a.m., at the Sac County Courthouse. Interference with official acts is a simple misdemeanor punishable by up to 30 days in jail.

Dickey represents senate district 44, which includes Oskaloosa, Sigourney, Fairfield, and Mt. Pleasant. He was first elected to the old senate district 41, which included Ottumwa and Fairfield, in a 2021 special election triggered by the election of then-Senator Mariannette Miller-Meeks to the US House of Representatives.