8th Grade Boys Travel To Norwalk For Matchup

by Travis Wahlert

The 8th grade boys traveled to Norwalk on Monday. In the A game they Osky boys were hitting on all cylinders. Knocking down shots, attacking the boards and communications on both ends of the floor. Osky led at half, 32-16. After the half the momentum started to shift and Norwalk cut into our lead. With 12 seconds left in the game Norwalk scored and went up by 1. We called a timeout with 7 seconds left in the game. Unfortunately we couldn’t hit the shot and Osky fell to Norwalk, 44-43.

Max Roach- 15 points

Kayne Boender- 10 points

Trey Parks- 7 points

Carter Hoskinson- 5 points

Linus Morrison- 4 points

Ethan Stek- 2 points

In the B game the Norwalk Warriors came out fast and our boys just couldn’t get much going. Our defensive struggles continued as they piled up the points for a 50-16 loss.

Mason Muir 1pt.

Omar Garcia 5pts. 1 rebound

Landon Romas 2pts. 3 rebounds

Blake Herny 2pts. 1 rebound

Trevin Griffin 2pts. 1 rebound

Marshall Seibert 1 rebound

Heavon Knox 4pts. 2 rebounds

The C game was an entertaining game to watch, Marshall Seibert had a very good game with a double/double. We had many opportunities to win this game but ended up getting beat 24-21

Carter Messamaker 3pts.

Aiden Krejci 2pts. 1 rebound

Elijah Roy 1 rebound

Aamir Wilcoxon 4pts. 3 rebounds

Marshall Seibert 10 pts. 11 rebounds

Liam Dykstra 2pts. 1 rebound

The 8th grade boys traveled to PC on Tuesday. In the A game we got off to a slow start and got ourselves into a 11-3 hole by the end of the first quarter. The boys picked up their defensive intensity and starting moving the ball around on offense which led to east buckets. The Osky boys knocked off PC, 44-29.

Max Roach- 27 points

Ethan Stek- 6 points

Kayne Boender- 4 points

Trey Parks- 3 points

Linus Morrison- 2 points

Carter Hoskinson- 2 points

All 13 boys played in the B game. It was a closely played game but in the end they made their free throws and we didn’t. They won by a score of 43-34

Mason Muir 7pts.

Blake Herny 3pts. 4 rebounds

Trevin Griffin 3pts. 1 rebound

Holden Braundmeier 15pts. 5 rebounds

Marshall Seibert 6pts. 4 rebounds