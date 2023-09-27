7th Grade Football Stymied By Pella

It was a tough night for the Oskaloosa 7th graders in their recent football game against Pella. Here’s a summary of the results.

The 7th Grade team lost to Pella with a score of 0-38. This loss brings their season record to 1 win and 1 loss.

In the B game, the team also lost to Pella with a score of 12-14. It was a close game, and the B team was ahead 12-8 until Pella scored in the last 10 seconds. However, Oskaloosa’s defense stopped Pella’s 2-point conversion attempt to end the game.

The next game for the 7th graders will be against Newton, scheduled for Tuesday, with a kickoff at 4:15 p.m.