7 blocks, 17 boards for Johnson lift Central men’s basketball team

DUBUQUE—Even with a sluggish opening-day offense, the defense delivered as the Central College men’s basketball team overcame Concordia University (Wis.) 70-62 in the Loras Mike Moklestead Motors Tipoff Classic Saturday.

Forward Grant Johnson (5th-year, Waukee, Van Meter HS) again spearheaded the defensive effort with seven blocked shots to go with 14 points, 17 rebounds and five assists.

“That’s not something you see very often,” coach Joe Steinkamp said.

The Dutch trailed by as many as seven points midway through the first half and trailed 32-31 at halftime. Central took the lead early in the second half but it was still a one-point game at 53-52 with 7:20 left before a late 9-0 flurry stretched the advantage to 68-55 with 2:56 remaining.

“It was kind of a typical first game,” Steinkamp said. “It was kind of sloppy on both ends. Ultimately, we were able to win it with our defense again, holding them under 70 points and under 40% from the field in both halves.”

Concordia hit just 39.1% for the game. Central was at 44.4% in the opening half but hit 62.5% (15-24) in the second half and 52.9% for the game. The Dutch also held a commanding 39-26 rebounding advantage but committed 21 turnovers.

All-American center Joshua Van Gorp (senior, Pella) had 22 points and eight rebounds while forward Kole Tupa (senior, Center Point, Center Point-Urbana HS) had 15 points. Point guard Drew Edwards (5th-year, Eden Prairie, Minn.) and guard Kaleb Brand (senior, Mount Vernon) each had four assists.

“We were able to find Josh quite a few times and got a lot of easy shots inside,” Steinkamp said.

Central hit just three-of-11 3-point shots.

“They really pressured all of our shots and took away the 3-point line,” Steinkamp said. “They forced us into those 21 turnovers which really kept them in the game.

“I thought Kole Tupa really gave us a lift in the second half. It was good to get him in double figures. He kind of scored all over, inside and outside, driving and in transition.”

Central continues play in the event Sunday with a 2 p.m. contest against Principia College (Ill.), which took on tourney host Loras College later Saturday.

“It will be a quick turnaround and a different-style team,” Steinkamp said. “They’re probably a little more perimeter-oriented and a little bit more speed and quickness, so they have a completely different look. It’s nice that we get to watch them play and then prepare for them, get a shootaround tomorrow and go from there.”