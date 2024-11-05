37th Annual Lighted Christmas Parade

Oskaloosa Main Street’s 37th Annual Lighted Christmas Parade will occur on Saturday, December 7 at 7:00 pm. This year’s theme is “Twinkling Christmas.” Grab your spot along the sidewalk to see all the bright and colorful lights, as they line the streets of downtown Oskaloosa.

Bring the whole family and enjoy opportunities for pictures and selfies with the Dancing Lights around the city square. Take a ride on a horse-drawn wagon for $5.00 from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Want to ride with Skunk River Drafts in the parade? Sign up using the bid sheet located at the start of the wagon ride line. The highest bidder will get to receive this unique experience. Proceeds will go towards maintenance and installation of Painting with Lights.

Candy and other items may be handed out from each entry but cannot be thrown as ordered by the Oskaloosa Police Department. Oskaloosa Main Street and the Mahaska Chamber prioritize the safety of all parade-goers and participants.

Please stay behind the cones and taped-off areas along the route. To keep your vehicles safe, please do not park along the parade routes unless utilizing the designated handicap parking areas, located in TruBank parking lot and designated handicap spots on 1st Ave E. These spots are first come, first serve.

The route will start on High Avenue and turn south down Market Street, turn East on 3rd Ave, and conclude at South 3rd Street. Parade announcers will be located throughout the route. More parade details and updates will be shared on the Oskaloosa Main Street Facebook page and at mahaskachamber.org/mainstreet.

The Painting with Lights display will start at 4:45 p.m. and remain on until 11:00 p.m. that night. Enjoy the Dancing Lights show, beginning at 6:00 p.m. Local food vendors will be located on S 1st Street ready to serve you.

To learn more about the Lighted Christmas Parade and other holiday events, visit mahaskachamber.org/calendar. Don’t forget to pick up a copy of the Mahaska Wish Book at any local retail or dining establishment. This publication provides shoppers with gift ideas to shop and support the great local businesses in Mahaska County. In addition, an online version can be accessed at mahaskachamber.org/wishbook/.