36th Annual Lighted Christmas Parade

Oskaloosa Main Street’s 36th Annual Lighted Christmas Parade will take place on Saturday, December 2nd in downtown Oskaloosa at 7:00 p.m. The Painting with Lights display will go on at 4:45 p.m. and remain on until 11:00 p.m. that night. Enjoy the Dancing Lights show, beginning at 6:00 p.m.

Bring the whole family and enjoy opportunities for pictures and selfies in the bright lights of the city square. Take a ride on a horse drawn wagon ride for $5.00 from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Want to ride with Skunk River Drafts in the parade? The highest bidder will get to receive this unique experience. Proceeds will go to maintenance and installation of Painting with Lights. Candy and other items may be handed out from each entry but cannot be thrown as ordered by the Oskaloosa Police Department. Oskaloosa Main Street and the Mahaska Chamber prioritize the safety of all parade-goers and participants.

Please stay behind the cones and roped off areas along the route. To keep your vehicles safe, please do not park along the parade routes unless utilizing the designated handicap parking areas, located in TruBank parking lot and designated handicap spots on 1st Ave E. These spots are first come, first serve.

Changes have been made to the parade route this year. The route will start on High Avenue and turn south down Market Street, turn East on 3rd Ave and conclude at South 3rd Street. Parade announcers will be located throughout the route. More parade details and updates will be shared to the Oskaloosa Main Street Facebook page and at mahaskachamber.org.

To learn more, visit mahaskachamber.org/calendar. As you prepare for all things holiday shopping, check out the Mahaska Wish Book. This publication provides shoppers with gift ideas to shop and support the great local businesses in Mahaska County. Pick up your copy at any local retail or dining establishment. In addition, an online version can be accessed at mahaskachamber.org/wishbook/.

Questions? Contact Oskaloosa Main Street or Mahaska Chamber by calling 641-672-2591 or visit www.mahaskachamber.org.