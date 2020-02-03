William Penn Dominates Evangel on the Road

Springfield, Mo.—The grind of the season does not stop as William Penn returned to the floor to take on Evangel on the road.

The Statesmen (19-3, 13-3 Heart) offense was firing on all cylinders as they bounced back in a big way to down the Crusaders (13-9, 9-7 Heart) by the score of 101-74. The visitors shot 52% from the floor and 39% from long range while the host Evangel shot 38% overall and was held to 29% from beyond-the-arc.

WPU scored the first five points of the ball game but it didn’t take long for Evangel to respond as they went on a six-point run of their own to take a 6-5 lead. A 13-2 run for the Statesmen put the home squad in trouble as they led 19-8 just six minutes into the game. WPU maintained its lead until the 6:03 mark when a three-ball put Evangel up 29-28. The navy and gold scored 10 of the next 11 points to regain the lead and open it back up to a nine-point margin, eventually taking a 50-41 lead into the break.

It didn’t take long for William Penn to put the game out of reach as the lead ballooned to 22, 71-49, at the 12:49 mark. Dexter Hood (Sr., Tuscaloosa, Ala.) gave his squad its largest of the game as he sank a bucket in the paint to push the lead to 30, 87-57, with 8:29 remaining. From there the Statesmen cruised to its 13th conference win.

Hood led the scoring for WPU as he collected 25 points on 8-14 shooting. The Senior also grabbed 10 boards to log a double-double. Hood wasn’t the only one with a big night as Kevion Blaylock (Jr., Houston, Texas, Information Technology) also posted a double-double with 19 points and 12 boards. Eddie Daley (Jr., DeWitt, Mich., Business Management) provided great minutes off the bench as he poured in 20 points while going six of nine from the field. Brandon Faison (Jr., Charlotte, N.C., Sports Management) stuffed the stat sheet as he had 12 points, six assists, and five rebounds. Josh Watkins (Jr., Chicago, Ill., Sports Management) chipped in 11 of his own in the win.

William Penn dominated the boards as they had a 54-29 edge.

Next Up: William Penn will travel to Des Moines on Wednesday to take on Grand View.