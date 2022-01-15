WARRIORS EARN FIRST ICCAC VICTORY

Marshalltown, IA – The No. 15 ranked Indian Hills Men’s Basketball team picked up its first Iowa Community College Athletic Conference (ICCAC) victory of the year on Saturday with an 82-74 victory at Marshalltown Community College. The Warriors improve to 16-5 overall and 1-1 in conference play.

For the second consecutive game, sophomore J’Vonne Hadley (St. Paul, MN/Northeastern) registered a career-night. Hadley dropped season-best totals of 24 points and 12 rebounds for his first-career double-double. Hadley shot 8-15 from the floor and added a team-high five assists to power the Warriors.

Hadley was one of four Warriors in double-figures as sophomore Taj Anderson (Queens, NY/Quality Education) connected on four three-point shots to finish with 12. Fellow sophomores Braxton Bayless (Ankeny, IA/Ankeny) and Ahren Freeman (Jacksonville, FL/New Orleans) each added 10.

The Warriors never trailed in Saturday’s contest against the Tigers (9-11, 0-1). Indian Hills’ largest lead came in the first half, a 16-point advantage late in the opening stanza. Hadley’s big night was powered by a stellar first half where the sophomore scored 12 points behind 6-6 from the free throw line while grabbing nine rebounds.

The Tigers kept things interesting late in the second half to pull within four with less than a minute to play. The Warriors, who lead the ICCAC in free throw percentage at a 70.9 percent clip, went 9-11 from the stripe in the closing minute, including a perfect 5-5 from Bayless. Bayless’ 85.0 percent mark from the line on the year ranks 33rd in the nation.

The Warriors welcome a week-long break before returning to the Hellyer Center to take on Kankakee Community College (IL) at 7:00 PM on Jan. 22. The game vs. Kankakee will be a part of the Indian Hills Hall of Fame Night where eight individuals will be recognized at halftime.