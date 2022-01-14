Update From the House for District 80

by Holly Brink

Week One Update

Hello Friends,

As week one of the second half of the 89th General Assembly of Iowa ends, I want to recap just a few things that happened this week. I’m honored to be back at the Capitol serving the people of House District 6 in the Iowa House of Representatives.

On Tuesday, January 11th, Governor Reynolds gave the Condition of the State Address and announced several major goals for 2022, including returning money to taxpayers, addressing the workforce shortage, and creating more transparency with education. Additionally, Governor Reynolds reflected on many accomplishments from 2021. In the last eight months alone, the Iowa legislature has invested $300 million more in broadband, strengthened funding for mental health by making it more sustainable, made our communities safer and supported our law enforcement, repealed the inheritance tax on families, and gave parents more choices in their child’s education.

Chief Justice Susan Christensen delivered her second State of the Judiciary address in the Iowa House chamber on Wednesday morning. She expressed that among her top priorities in 2022 is a comprehensive review of Iowa’s juvenile court system. Maj. Gen. Benjamin Corell gave the Condition of the Guard Thursday morning. He stated, “I assure each of you that the condition of our Iowa National Guard is now and will continue to remain strong. Your Iowa National Guard has always been there, we’ve always answered the call, and we have never failed a mission.”

Thank you for your encouragement and prayers. There is never an off week and it is your support that keeps me excited every day to come to work.