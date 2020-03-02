Three on First Team, Brooks and Walker Chosen as Coaches of the Year

Oskaloosa–The Statesmen men’s bowling team hauled home plenty of hardware as the all-Heart of America Athletic Conference teams were announced Monday.

Rok Kostric (Jr., Koper, Slovenia, Sports Management), Aleksander Kostric (Jr., Koper, Slovenia, Sports Management), and Jayson Miner (So., Silvis, Ill., Physical Education) were named to the five-person first team, while Brandon Freese (Jr., Marshalltown, Iowa, Software Engineering) and Jake Cook (So., Keokuk, Iowa, Physical Education) earned second-team recognition (five players on the second team). Freese also garnered the Heart Newcomer of the Year laurel.

The award is the second for both Kostric brothers, while Miner, Freese, and Cook are all honored for the first time in their careers.

The coaching staff of Head Coach Brandon Brooks and Student Assistant Coach Nick Walker was picked as Heart Coach of the Year. It is Brooks’ second COY honor.

Rok Kostric is pacing the navy and gold with a 207.0 average in 41 games with a high game of 270. He has twice been in the top 10 in tournament action.

Aleksander Kostric is currently posting a 196.9 average in 46 games with a high of 277, which is the top game for WPU this season. The junior has found himself in the top 25 on three occasions.

Miner owns a 197.5 mark in 36 games, including a high game of 244, while Freese’s current pin average is 195.8. The junior, who has bowled in a team-high 50 games (high of 247 twice), has finished in the top 10 once.

Cook is averaging 194.1 pins per game (47 games) entering sectionals with a high round of 255.

The Statesmen went into last week’s Heart Championships with seven top-10 finishes, highlighted by two runner-up placings.

Zach Mitchell of Grand View earned the Heart Player of the Year award.