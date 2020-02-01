Stein wins twice at Wartburg Select track meet

WAVERLY — Central College women’s track and field distance runner Mari Stein (freshman, Okoboji) swept the 1,000-meter run and the mile to highlight the Wartburg Select indoor track meet Saturday afternoon.

Central finished second in the team standings with 118 points. The host school, Wartburg, won the team title with 318 points.

“Going into the meet I was really excited because there was a lot of comparable teams,” coach Brandon Sturman said. “We competed really well.”

Stein clocked in with a seven-second improvement in the mile, crossing the line in five minutes, 15.72 seconds. She also won the 1,000 meters in 3:17.35.

“I think the mile was a phenomenal race for her,” Sturman said. “She’s definitely a contender for the conference meet and maybe even the national meet.”

The throwers continue to be a point of strength for the program. Jamilla Love (freshman, Wichita, Kan., East HS) was second in the shot put with a toss of 40 feet, 8.75 inches. Kennedy Morris (junior, Earlham) was the runner-up in the weight throw with a toss of 55-1.

Senior Emily Burt (Freeport, Ill.) was third in the shot put (40-8.25) and fourth in the weight throw (51-3.75).

“Our throwers are such a hue part of what we need this year,” Sturman said. “Jamila also had a huge PR in the weight throw. We’re excited about what she is doing.”

High jumper Tori Van Velzen (senior, Cumming, Norwalk HS) was third (5-2.25) and long jumper Rebekah Beard (sophomore, Geneseo, Ill.) was fourth (16-10).

“That was a great day for Bekah,” Sturman said. “It’s a lifetime best for her.”

The Dutch are headed to Maryville, Missouri next weekend for the Bearcat Open hosted by Northwest Missouri State University. A distance carnival on Friday night precedes the rest of them eet on Saturday.