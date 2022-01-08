Second-chance points foil Central men’s basketball hopes

DUBUQUE—Loras College dominated on the glass and pulled away for a 98-59 victory over the Central College men’s basketball team Saturday.

After an encouraging offensive showing Wednesday in an 80-75 loss to American Rivers leader Wartburg College, Central (3-10 overall, 0-5 conference) was outscored on second-chance opportunities 29-3 as Loras had 19 offensive rebounds and held a commanding 43-20 rebounding advantage overall. The Dutch also committed 17 turnovers leading to 22 points.

“They really crashed the boards hard and our young kids just didn’t respond,” coach Craig Douma said. “They also shot the ball extremely well. They hit some tough shots. They play a very physical, aggressive style and we didn’t adjust very well.”

Center Joshua Van Gorp (sophomore, Pella, Pella Christian HS) had 13 points and guard Kade Terrell (senior, Montrose, Colo.) added 11 as the Dutch shot 46.0% from the field. Guard Drew Edwards (junior, Eden Prairie, Minn.) and center Grant Johnson (junior, Van Meter) each had three assists while Johnson also blocked two shots.

Central travels to Storm Lake Wednesday for a women’s-men’s league twinbill at Buena Vista University. The Beavers are 7-8 overall and 4-2 in league play after knocking off Coe College 80-73 at home Saturday.